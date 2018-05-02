Starbucks Unveils Two New Frappuccino Flavors—And They’re Here to Stay

Although the days of limited-edition drinks like the Crystal Ball Frappuccino and the Unicorn Frappuccino may be coming to an end, Starbucks‘ classic flavors are here to stay, and they’re getting a major upgrade.

For the first time in years, the coffee chain is adding two new Frappuccinos to their permanent menu. Both drinks begin with a layer of Starbucks’ new Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream at the bottom, which is infused with coffee, white chocolate and dark caramel. The Triple Mocha Frappuccino is then layered with dark mocha sauce, and a mocha coffee Frappuccino. For the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, a layer of dark caramel sauce is added, followed by a dark caramel coffee Frappuccino.

Finally, both drinks are topped off with yet another layer of cold brew whipped cream and drizzled with their respective sauces.

