Stolen Waseca Truck Recovered; Suspect In Jail
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 12:36 PM

Waseca Police say that a truck that was stolen from a restaurant was recovered in Iowa on Thursday.

An adult male was arrested in connection with the incident.  The man also has charges pending in Iowa.  He’s currently in custody at the Decatur County Jail.

The truck, a 2006 Ford F-250 was stolen from Oscar’s Restaurant on North State Street at 5:13 a.m. on the morning of July 10.

Police aren’t certain if the vehicle theft is related to the sudden spike in thefts in burglaries recently reported in Waseca.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

