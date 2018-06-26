STUDY: 25 Kids Treated for Bike-Related Injuries Every Hour

A study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital shows 25 kids are treated in emergency rooms every hour for bike-related injuries.

The study looked at kids ages five to 17 over a ten-year period. One of the doctors of the study says brain injuries account for 11 percent of these injuries.

Dr. Lara McKenzie, with the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, says “The 10-14 year olds tend not to wear the helmets as much but that’s the group that was injured the most so we really need to encourage that age group.”

Researchers say kids are also more likely to put on a helmet if they see their parents wearing one. They say it’s critical to set a good example.

