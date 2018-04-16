STUDY: 3 Out of 4 Parents Admit to Snooping on Child’s Smartphone

If you’ve ever cyber-snooped on your child’s cell phone, consider yourself one in the crowd.

“I feel like its ok to check on some things if there’s a concern,” said Christopher Williams of Philadelphia.

“Just to be safe… to know what they’re doing,” added Sana Othman of Philly.

New research, commissioned by mobile parenting company ParentWise, found three out of four parents admit to checking up on their child by checking out their device. And 84 percent don’t feel bad about it.

“This is your device on your plan, this is your child,” said Victoria Brown Parker.

60% of parents say kid’s don’t have the right to privacy , but the same number aren’t sure where to look, while spying. Even more parents admit their children are more tech-savvy than they are.

Six in ten say the cell phone hinders their ability to raise children and a whopping 89 percent worry what their child might see. So, why do we buy them phones again?

“It’s the only way to communicate with our kids sometimes,” said Othman.

“I think they’re going to be exposed to things whether they have a cell phone or not,” said Danielle Constantine of Connecticut.

