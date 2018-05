Want to add 10 years to your life? According to a study from Harvard you could prolong your life by at least a decade if you just do these five things:

Eat a healthy diet Exercise 30 minutes or more a day Maintain a healthy weight (a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9) Don’t drink too much alcohol (one drink a day for women, two for men) Don’t smoke … like, ever.

Source: Market Watch

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook