STUDY: 9.4% of People Get Busy in the Porta-Potties at Music Festivals

Sex on the beach? Check. Sex on the kitchen table? Check. Sex in a porta-potty? Wait… what?

Maybe blame it on the hot sun and all those Lime-A-Ritas, but a new survey from online ticket marketplace TickPick looked at the sexual escapades of music festival attendees. Of the 1,000 festival-goers surveyed, 9.4 percent of people who’ve had sex at a festival did it in a porta-potty.

Because nothing says romance like attempting to fit two bodies into a tiny, cramped space without touching anything smelly, stained, or overall questionable.

Everyone has their unique turn ons, right? Yikes.

That’s among the one-third of concertgoers who fessed up to getting freaky at a festival. Aside from porta-potties, music lovers are answering the call of love in more private places, too. Most common locations: a tent (58.1 percent), car (48.4 percent) or RV/camper (20.3 percent).

Then there are those who don’t care if they need to de-pants in public: 28.4 percent do it in a field, 15.3 percent do it in a crowd, and 3.8 percent are so moved by the music, they do it in a dance tent. That’s probably why doggy style and standing up are the most preferred positions. Logistics matter, people.

When it comes to oral sex, 46.4 percent of attendees said they’ve done it with someone they just met. (Burning Man and Electric Forest-goers are most likely to go down.)

The lesson? Along with a water bottle, some sunscreen, and a tent if you’re camping out, don’t forget the condoms – and the hand sanitizer.

