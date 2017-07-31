STUDY: Average Work Week for Moms Is 98 Hours

Parents who are tasked primarily with raising their kids have an inherently difficult job. But can it be quantified into hours like a traditional workweek? A new study by Welch’s did just that, and their findings are astounding: the average mother works 98 hours a week.

The study of 2,000 American mothers with kids between five and 12 years old found that the average mother “clocks in” at 6:23 a.m. and “clocks out” at 8:31 p.m., for an average work day of 14 hours. Of course, there are no days off for mothers, so this includes the weekends, which means the average week comes out to nearly 100 hours.

“The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of,” said Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch’s, via Yahoo. “Busy moms may identify with the list of ‘lifesavers’, which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out.”

Some items that moms consider to be lifesavers, according to the study, include iPads, Netflix, drive-thru food and coffee. Around 40 percent feel that their life has come to a never-ending list of tasks every single day.

“Anything that can be done to make mom’s life a little bit easier can make all the difference, whether it’s a well-timed healthy snack, a small glass of 100 percent fruit juice or simply the chance to grab a nap,” said Lewis.

The study also found that 72 percent of mothers feel pressure in ensuring their kids are eating healthy, which is a struggle with how picky kids can be.

“When it comes to making decisions around a family’s diet and overall nutrition the burden often lands with mom who, as the survey shows, has very little time to spare,” said Lewis. “The ability to offer a quick snack or beverage that she can be reassured is nutritious for the whole family is something that can’t be underestimated in making a difference to her day.”

Source: chicago.cbslocal.com