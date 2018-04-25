STUDY: Caffeine in Pregnancy Linked to Childhood Weight Gain

Most pregnant women know to avoid certain foods and drinks, such as raw meat and alcohol. But a new study lends weight to the notion that a high intake of caffeinated substances may also be detrimental to a baby’s health.

The study, published Monday in the journal BMJ Open, found that excessive caffeine intake during pregnancy was linked to excess growth during the infant’s first year of life and an increased risk of the child being overweight eight years later — both of which are associated with an increased risk of obesity later in life.

Based on self-reported dietary data, caffeine intake was characterized as low (0-49 milligrams/day), average (50-199 mg/day), high (200-299 mg/day) or very high (300 or more mg/day). Potential sources of caffeine included coffee, black tea, caffeinated soft/energy drinks, chocolate, chocolate milk and some types of sweets.

For reference, an 8-ounce cup of caffeinated coffee typically has between 100 and 150 milligrams of caffeine, and an 8-ounce cup of black tea or cola has between 25 and 50 milligrams of caffeine.

The researchers found that women who had a very high intake of caffeine during pregnancy had a 66% heightened risk of having a child with excess growth during the first year of life compared with women who had a low intake of caffeine. “Excess growth” was defined as having a weight-for-age score greater than the 75th percentile for that age.

Women who had an average or high level of caffeine intake also had a 10% and 30% heightened risk, respectively, of having children with excess growth during infancy compared with those with a low intake of caffeine, according to the study.

“This is an important finding, given that about 75% of women drink coffee during pregnancy and also because of our obesity problem,” said Dr. De-Kun Li, a reproductive and perinatal epidemiologist in the Division of Research at Kaiser Permanente Northern California, who was not involved in the most recent study.

“For childhood obesity, there are many risk factors that happen during pregnancy,” Li added.

