STUDY: Couples Lose Interest in Sex After 3 Months

Among the many challenges that couples in a steady relationship often face, keeping the spark alive is the most difficult act to manage. A lot has been written and said about how most people start losing interest in sex when they are in a committed relationship for a long time. In fact, a few researchers have conducted this interesting study on how fast a person loses interest in sex and if it’s gender specific, and the conclusions are quite interesting.

According to an open survey conducted by BMJ, a leading medical research journal, 34 per cent of women and 15 per cent of men said that they lost interest in sex after being in a committed relationship for three months.

Interestingly, during the same survey it was also found that loss of sex interest among people in a relationship depended on their gender. As per the researchers, women lose interest in sex much faster than men when they are in a committed relationship.

The women who participated in the survey cited various reason for the downturn. Majority believed sexual incompatibility as one of the major reasons for their decreasing libido. Other similar reasons include, “not sharing the same level of sexual interest with a partner, and not sharing the same sexual likes and dislikes”.

The researchers also found that sexual desires of couples in a serious relationship decrease with age, which means the older a couple grew, their sexual attraction also dimmed gradually.

According to experts, couples should not let monotony affect a long-term relationship. They should try to keep the communication about their sexual likes and dislikes alive—so that a partner is not in the dark when the other’s sexual preferences change with time.

Losing interest in sex is quite common among couples in a committed relationship. But instead of keeping it a secret from each other, couples should share their problems and both the partners should be aware of it. It’s always better to address a problem when it arises instead of letting it grow out of proportion, which might threaten to weaken the relationship.

