STUDY: Drinking One Soda a Day Adds Up to 52 Pounds a Year

A new study published in Consumer Reports suggests cutting out just one soda a day could have a huge impact on your health.

If you’re drinking one 20-ounce soda a day for a year that is the equivalent of 52 pounds.

All that sugar can lead to inflammation and can cause stress due to oxidation which damages blood cells in every organ system from the brain, to the heart, to the kidney.

If you think you can’t go cold turkey and are craving sugars, try a sports drink instead of soda. If you make the switch you can lose 6 pounds in a year.

If you prefer to try something like coffee, researchers say 16-ounces of coffee instead of soda will help you lose 9.5-pounds in a year.

But the best alternative is of course water, you can lose up to 14-pounds a year by swapping soda for water.

Source: abc7news.com