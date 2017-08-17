STUDY: Going to Bed Angry Hurts Your Health

A new study gives credence to the age-notion that couples shouldn’t go to bed angry.

Researchers at Ohio State University brought couples into the lab and had them argue about a touchy marital problem.

Blood samples taken before and after the conflict were checked for signs of inflammation.

There were surprises for couples who argued on lost sleep.

“When both of those factors came into play, we saw about a ten percent increase in inflammation,” said Stephanie Wilson.

“What we worry about in a study like this is having relatively modest changes in inflammation, but persistent over time,” said Janice Kiecolt-Glaser.

Chronic inflammation is tied to heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, osteoporosis, and type 2 diabetes.

Couples who resolved conflicts calmly and effectively didn’t show any increase in inflammation.

So the researchers say your health depends on finding a way to resolve disputes.