STUDY: Healthy Eating Costs More, But It’s Worth It

A recent analysis of five million recipes from more than 9,000 websites shows that eating healthier does cost more – but not by much.
For many of us, balancing healthy eating, while not breaking the bank, is a challenging task.
Get Wellio, a recipe database and meal-delivery company combed through data and compared 85 common American dinners.
They grouped the top 25 most, and 25 least, healthy foods for the dollar.
A food’s healthfulness was based on the Nutrient Rich Foods Index NRF9.3.
The index gives foods a number score based on its nutrient quality.
The NRF profiling looks at nutrients to have:
• Dietary guidelines for fiber, vitamins A, C, E, K, calcium and magnesium.
• Food and Drug Administration guidelines that a healthy food should provide at least 10 percent of a person’s daily needs for protein, fiber and vitamins, A, C, calcium and/or iron.
• Additional nutrients considered for special populations including zinc, iron, folate and vitamins D and B12.
And nutrients to limit:
• Total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, added sugar and salt.
Nutrient value was based on energy density versus calories.
Value was based on energy density of a food versus energy cost (dollar per 1,000 kilocalories).
The study found the healthiest meals were $1-$2 dollars more, on average. For example, a salad with grilled chicken is more expensive than corn dog, but the salad is healthier.
Of the top 25 healthiest meals, more than half were vegetarian or fish-based.
Top foods from the sample that were both inexpensive and healthy included kale salad and falafel (chickpea patties).
The study’s 25 healthiest meals for the dollar include:
1. Kale salad
2. Chinese chicken salad
3. Falafel
4. Lettuce wraps
5. Cobb salad
6.Chicken korma
7. Chicken curry
8. Chicken Caesar salad
9. Fish tacos
10. Rice and beans
11. Fajitas
12. Shrimp scampi
13. Lamb chops
14. Veggie burgers
15. Chicken noodle soup
16. Grilled salmon
17. Black bean burgers
18. Sesame chicken
19. Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich
20. Soft tacos
21. Chicken piccata
22. Roast turkey
23. Shrimp cocktail
24. Beef and broccoli
25. Jambalaya
The 25 least healthy dinners for the dollar were (1 being least healthy):
1. Corn dog
2. Cheeseburger
3. Macaroni and cheese
4. Meatloaf
5. Sloppy joes
6. Meatballs
7. Fried catfish
8. Hot wings
9. Chicken Parmesan
10. Crab cakes
11. Fried chicken
12. Philly cheesesteak
13. Grilled cheese
14. Fish and chips
15. Empanadas
16. Cuban sandwich
17. Chicken Cordon Bleu
18. Beef stroganoff
19. Pizza
20. Cheese fondue
21. Lasagna
22. Breakfast burritos
23. Beef Wellington
24. Potato pancakes
25. Ribs