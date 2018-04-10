STUDY: Healthy Eating Costs More, But It’s Worth It

A recent analysis of five million recipes from more than 9,000 websites shows that eating healthier does cost more – but not by much.

For many of us, balancing healthy eating, while not breaking the bank, is a challenging task.

Get Wellio, a recipe database and meal-delivery company combed through data and compared 85 common American dinners.

They grouped the top 25 most, and 25 least, healthy foods for the dollar.

A food’s healthfulness was based on the Nutrient Rich Foods Index NRF9.3.

The index gives foods a number score based on its nutrient quality.

The NRF profiling looks at nutrients to have:

• Dietary guidelines for fiber, vitamins A, C, E, K, calcium and magnesium.

• Food and Drug Administration guidelines that a healthy food should provide at least 10 percent of a person’s daily needs for protein, fiber and vitamins, A, C, calcium and/or iron.

• Additional nutrients considered for special populations including zinc, iron, folate and vitamins D and B12.

And nutrients to limit:

• Total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, added sugar and salt.

Nutrient value was based on energy density versus calories.

Value was based on energy density of a food versus energy cost (dollar per 1,000 kilocalories).

The study found the healthiest meals were $1-$2 dollars more, on average. For example, a salad with grilled chicken is more expensive than corn dog, but the salad is healthier.

Of the top 25 healthiest meals, more than half were vegetarian or fish-based.

Top foods from the sample that were both inexpensive and healthy included kale salad and falafel (chickpea patties).

Nutritional “losers” were macaroni and cheese and cheese burgers, which offer the fewest nutrients per dollar.

The study’s 25 healthiest meals for the dollar include:

1. Kale salad

2. Chinese chicken salad

3. Falafel

4. Lettuce wraps

5. Cobb salad

6.Chicken korma

7. Chicken curry

8. Chicken Caesar salad

9. Fish tacos

10. Rice and beans

11. Fajitas

12. Shrimp scampi

13. Lamb chops

14. Veggie burgers

15. Chicken noodle soup

16. Grilled salmon

17. Black bean burgers

18. Sesame chicken

19. Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich

20. Soft tacos

21. Chicken piccata

22. Roast turkey

23. Shrimp cocktail

24. Beef and broccoli

25. Jambalaya

The 25 least healthy dinners for the dollar were (1 being least healthy):

1. Corn dog

2. Cheeseburger

3. Macaroni and cheese

4. Meatloaf

5. Sloppy joes

6. Meatballs

7. Fried catfish

8. Hot wings

9. Chicken Parmesan

10. Crab cakes

11. Fried chicken

12. Philly cheesesteak

13. Grilled cheese

14. Fish and chips

15. Empanadas

16. Cuban sandwich

17. Chicken Cordon Bleu

18. Beef stroganoff

19. Pizza

20. Cheese fondue

21. Lasagna

22. Breakfast burritos

23. Beef Wellington

24. Potato pancakes

25. Ribs