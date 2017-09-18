STUDY: More Kids Getting Credit Cards

More American kids are swiping the plastic. And it’s parents who are handing it over to them.

Fox News reports a new study shows about one in five parents says their child has a credit card.

Those numbers are up from about one in 10, who said their kids had a card in 2015. And the kids are getting younger — from eight to 14.

Card issuers do have age limits, so many parents are adding their children to their card as an authorized user. That means their child is allowed to use their card.

What do you think about this–crazy or just building a good credit history???

Source: fox8.com