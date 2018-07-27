STUDY: Parents Who Bring Kids With Them School Shopping Spend More

Back to school shopping is in full swing.

Most parents take their kids with them to the store, but you might want to leave the kids at home.

A new study by Citi Retail Services found that when parents shop with their children, they end up spending nearly $100 more on back-to-school supplies.

The same study found that most parents believe they are more efficient shoppers than their children.

Another ironic finding is that parents who bargain hunt for school supplies throughout the summer end up spending $60 more than parents who do their shopping all at once.

