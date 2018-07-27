STUDY: Parents Who Bring Kids With Them School Shopping Spend More
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 10:38 AM

Back to school shopping is in full swing.

Most parents take their kids with them to the store, but you might want to leave the kids at home.

A new study by Citi Retail Services found that when parents shop with their children, they end up spending nearly $100 more on back-to-school supplies.

The same study found that most parents believe they are more efficient shoppers than their children.

Another ironic finding is that parents who bargain hunt for school supplies throughout the summer end up spending $60 more than parents who do their shopping all at once.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What You See in This Pic First Reveals Your Best Quality When It Comes to Love and Relationships Watch Minnesota’s Famous Ducklings On Jimmy Fallon Tonight Charges: Eagle Lake Motorcyclist Swilled Whiskey While Driving, Threatened Police, Bar Patrons North Mankato Man Allegedly Returned Items He Never Purchased At Scheels; Collected Nearly $1,500 In Fraudulent Gift Cards Teen Girl Assaulted At Mankato Park; Police Seek Suspect Cub Foods’ Owner Supervalu Sold For $3 billion–Paper or Plastic?
Comments