STUDY: The Average Person Gets Intimate Twice a Week

A recent study by Kinsey Institute for research in Sex, Reproduction and Gender found that 18 to 29 year-olds are having sex twice a week on average.
While people aged 30 to 39 are doing it once or twice a week, the study revealed.
Those in the slightly higher age brackets 40 to 49 have sex about once a week. The survey did not include the ages of 50 and above.
A further study revealed that the average Brit spends 117 days of their life having sex. This accounts for 0.45% of our time of Earth.
And the average person will have sex 5,778 times before they die – which seems like quite a lot on paper.
However, Daily Star Online readers seem to have much healthier sex lives than the general public.
We conducted a poll asking “how often do you have sex?”. A whopping 3,933 people entered the poll and the results were quite refreshing.
The majority of people (28%) said they get some action a few times a week and a further 24% said they have sex about once a week.
A very lucky few (6%) said they are bonking every day and 5% even claim to be doing it more than once in 24 hours.
Only 22% said they are having sex less than once a month and when you take into consideration that a percentage of people will be single that’s really not that bad.
It’s not good news for married people though, as it turns out sex really does dwindle once you’ve got a ring on your finger.
In fact, only 48% of women still want regular sex after four years of marriage, according to the Kinsey Report, a study into the sex lives of Americans by the National Centre for Health Statistics.
Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook