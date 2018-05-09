STUDY: The Average Person Gets Intimate Twice a Week

What are other people up to in the bedroom and how does it compare to your sex life? Most curious people will have wondered this at some point – and now we have the answers. A recent study by Kinsey Institute for research in Sex, Reproduction and Gender found that 18 to 29 year-olds are having sex twice a week on average. While people aged 30 to 39 are doing it once or twice a week, the study revealed. Those in the slightly higher age brackets 40 to 49 have sex about once a week. The survey did not include the ages of 50 and above. A further study revealed that the average Brit spends 117 days of their life having sex. This accounts for 0.45% of our time of Earth. And the average person will have sex 5,778 times before they die – which seems like quite a lot on paper.

However, Daily Star Online readers seem to have much healthier sex lives than the general public.

We conducted a poll asking “how often do you have sex?”. A whopping 3,933 people entered the poll and the results were quite refreshing.

The majority of people (28%) said they get some action a few times a week and a further 24% said they have sex about once a week.

A very lucky few (6%) said they are bonking every day and 5% even claim to be doing it more than once in 24 hours.

Only 22% said they are having sex less than once a month and when you take into consideration that a percentage of people will be single that’s really not that bad.