STUDY: The Average Person Gets Intimate Twice a Week

What are other people up to in the bedroom and how does it compare to your sex life? Most curious people will have wondered this at some point – and now we have the answers.

A recent study by Kinsey Institute for research in Sex, Reproduction and Gender found that 18 to 29 year-olds are having sex twice a week on average.

While people aged 30 to 39 are doing it once or twice a week, the study revealed.

Those in the slightly higher age brackets 40 to 49 have sex about once a week. The survey did not include the ages of 50 and above.

A further study revealed that the average Brit spends 117 days of their life having sex. This accounts for 0.45% of our time of Earth.

And the average person will have sex 5,778 times before they die – which seems like quite a lot on paper.