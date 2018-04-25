STUDY: Too Much Drinking May Be Tied to PMS

How much a woman indulges in alcohol may have ties to her premenstrual syndrome symptoms, a new global research review suggests.

“We estimate that 11 percent of PMS cases may be associated to alcohol intake worldwide,” according to a team led by Bahi Takkouche, of the University of Santiago de Compostela, in Spain.

The researchers also estimated that about 21 percent of PMS cases might be attributed to alcohol use among American and European women, whose drinking rates are especially high.

The study was based on population data and can’t prove cause-and-effect. But one U.S. expert said that, for women bothered by bad PMS, it certainly couldn’t hurt to try lowering alcohol use.

“The take-away message is certainly to encourage women diagnosed with PMS to avoid or limit alcohol intake and counsel women to limit alcohol intake as a preventive measure to minimize the likelihood of developing PMS,” said Dr. Mitchel Kramer. He directs obstetrics and gynecology at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y.

