STUDY: Walk Faster, Live Longer

Simply picking up the pace at which you walk could help you live longer, according to a new study.

Walking at an average pace was found to cut the risk of death overall by a fifth, while speeding up to a brisk or fast pace was associated with a cut in the risk of death of almost a quarter. The researchers found almost the same results for cutting the risk of death caused by heart disease.

“A fast pace is generally five to seven kilometers per hour, but it really depends on a walker’s fitness levels; an alternative indicator is to walk at a pace that makes you slightly out of breath or sweaty when sustained,” Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, from the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and School of Public Health, said in a statement.

And the older a person is, the more profound the effects, according to the international team of researchers. Those age 60 or older who walked at an average pace saw their risk of death from heart disease decrease by 46 percent, and 53 percent for those who walked fast. Walking fast did not appear to reduce the risk of dying of cancer, however.

To find out whether a person’s walking pace affected their mortality rate as well as the risk of mortality caused by cardiovascular disease and cancer, researchers investigated 11 studies completed in England and Scotland between 1994 and 2008. Over 50,200 participants reported how fast they walked. The researchers then adjusted the data to take into account factors including each individual’s age, sex and body mass index (BMI).

“Assuming our results reflect cause and effect, these analyses suggest that increasing walking pace may be a straightforward way for people to improve heart health and risk for premature mortality, providing a simple message for public health campaigns to promote,” said Stamatakis.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook