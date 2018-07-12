STUDY: Wearing a Tie Cuts Blood Supply to Your Brain

The act of tightening a tie can be seen as a sign of getting down to business, or inferring superiority, or putting your best foot forward – but it might also be restricting the blood flow to the brain, Science alert says citing a new study.

By compressing the veins in the neck, tie-wearers could be pushing blood into the skull and creating an unhealthy build-up of pressure.

The difference isn’t enough to be a serious health risk to most people, the researchers from University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein in Germany say – but it might cause problems for groups that are already at risk from blood pressure issues, like smokers or the elderly.

Previous studies have already linked tight ties with an increase in pressure on the eyes, and a possible association with glaucoma risk as a result.

“Based on these [previous] results, the aim of this study was to further investigate the effect of how wearing a necktie can negatively affect cerebral blood flow (CBF) and jugular venous flow,” write the researchers.

Using MRI scans, the team analyzed 15 male volunteers who were wearing neckties tightened to a “point of slight discomfort”, and 15 male volunteers who weren’t wearing neckties at all.

Cerebral blood flow, the blood supply to the brain, was found to drop by an average of 7.5 percent in the men wearing a necktie, with no drop reported in the control group. The difference is likely to be caused by the extra pressure from the tie crushing blood vessels, the researchers say.

