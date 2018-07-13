STUDY: Women Are More Likely to Engage in Distracted Driving

Researchers say women are more likely to engage in distracted driving, at least according to a new study.

The study looks at reports that show female drivers have a higher tendency of using mobile devices behind the wheel.

Startling enough, the study also showed a high number of people who don’t believe phones raise their risk of having an accident. Not surprisingly, people skeptical of the dangers were more likely to engage in the risky behavior.

In all, the report found that talking on your cell phone while driving increases your crash risk by 2.2 times. If you’re texting while driving, your risk of being in a crash increased by 6.1 times.

