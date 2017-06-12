Styx Is Coming To ‘Kato!!

Southern Minnesota is buzzing about Styx coming to town to play all their hits at Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Sunday, September 10th. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at the Verizon Center Box Office, ticketmaster.com, or 800-745-3000.

Just for River listeners, you can also take advantage of the Styx ticket pre-sale. It runs from 10 AM to 10 PM on Thursday, June 15th. The special password is PARADISE. Click here for a link to the Styx pre-sale.

You can also listen to The Breakfast Club with Greg & John to win those tickets before you can buy them! Text the keyword they give you every morning this week at 7:45 to 62582. 5 lucky winners will get a free pair of Styx tickets. Good luck!!