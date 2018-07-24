Suicidal Man Falls From Overpass In Sibley County During Negotiations To Bring Him To Safety

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.

A suicidal man who threatened to jump from an overpass in Sibley County early Sunday morning was airlifted and hospitalized.

The Sibley County Sheriff says that roads were closed as law enforcement tried to negotiate with 48-year-old Ross Allen Sveback of St. Paul to prevent him from jumping from the Highway 93 overpass onto Highway 169.

At 5:20 a.m., about 50 minutes after the initial call, Sveback fell from the overpass and landed on Highway 169 according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Sveback received immediate medical attention and was transported to the Le Sueur hospital , then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

SouthernMinnesotaNews.com has reached out to HCMC for an update on Sveback’s condition.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

