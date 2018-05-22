Summer Travel Poised to Plunge Due to High Gas Prices
By Greg Travis
|
May 22, 2018 @ 9:10 AM

As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, two reports say gas prices are higher than normal. But will this affect summer travel?

According to GasBuddy’s 2018 Summer Travel Surveymore Americans are planning staycations as high gas prices are hindering summer travel plans.

It’s annual survey said only 58 percent of respondents said they will take a road trip this summer, which is a 24 percent decrease from last year. Meanwhile, 39 percent said high gas prices will impact their summer travel decisions, compared to 19 percent in 2017.

The GasBuddy survey also showed that Americans who are taking a road trip, aren’t covering as much ground. Only 31 percent will be driving more than 500 miles, compared to 56 percent in 2017, according to the survey. Additionally, 25 percent fewer people plan to take trips longer than a week. Overpaying at the pump is the number 1 fear, according to the survey. Other fears include the car breaking down and needing to use the bathroom, but being unsure of which stops have clean bathrooms.

On the other hand, AAA says 36.6 million travelers will hit the road this Memorial Day, 4.7 percent more than last year. It claims lower hotel, airline and car rental costs will makeup for higher gas prices. Airfares are 7 percent lower than last Memorial Day, landing at an average price of $168 for a round-trip flight along the top 40 domestic routes, according to AAA.

