Supermom Duck Cares for Brood of 76 Baby Ducklings in Minnesota

If there was a mother of year award given out to water fowl, a Common Merganser mama duck wading and waddling around Bemidji, Minnesota, would certainly win the prize.

Last week, a local photographer, Brent Cizek, 32, captured an adorable shot of the mother duck followed by upwards of 50 fuzzy ducklings and posted the surprising image to his Instagram and Twitter. The Audubon Society soon took notice, and more folks in the immediate environs of Bemidii began to see the massive quacking brood out and about. Cizek told the Audubon that he’s seen a Common Goldeneye mother duck with around 20 babies following behind in the past, but nothing on this level before.

Since his lucky encounter on July 16, Cizek has continued to track the growing family, which currently boasts a 75-plus headcount.

Upon returning home, Cizek began researching bird books, trying to figure out if what he witnessed was normal, and how and why it happens. According to Kenn Kaufman, field editor for Audubon, ducks will often lay a couple of eggs in other ducks’ nests. Scientists aren’t entirely sure why they do this, but think it could be a kind of reproductive insurance policy akin to “not putting all of their eggs in one basket.”

Since he first saw the giant duck squad, Cizek has encountered the group several more times. When he saw them again in mid-July, the brood had increased to 76. “I have been trying to track her daily to see how many of the young survive. So far she is doing a great job looking after them. I have seen a few local people also post photos to Facebook after they saw my post. So far everyone has been incredibly excited to see the group,” says Cizek.

