Surveillance Video Shows Mankato Woman Stealing Surveillance Camera

In a classic case of truth being stranger than fiction, a 26 year old Mankato woman has been charged with theft and violating a restraining order after allegedly being caught on surveillance video, stealing a surveillance camera. On September 3rd, police say they were called to the home of the victim who lives on Van Brunt Street. The man reported that his exterior surveillance camera had been stolen from his residence. He told officers that the last video recorded by the camera shows Christine Kathryn Rachuy coming onto his property and taking the camera – and the feed then goes dead. The victim has a Harassment Restraining Order against Rachuy that prohibits her from coming to within 100 feet of his residence.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com