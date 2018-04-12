SURVEY: More Than 80% of Teens Own an iPhone

Piper Jaffray released its bi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey this week.

Researchers asked more than 6,000 US teens, whose average age is 16.4 years old, what they spend money on and which brands they hold dear to their hearts.

And, yet again, it appears the preferred smartphone of teens is the iPhone.

You see, 82 percent of teens surveyed said they owned an iPhone, and 84 percent said their next phone would be an iPhone. This sounds like uncommon brand loyalty.

Last October, 78 percent said they owned an iPhone, and 82 percent said their next phone would be an iPhone.

