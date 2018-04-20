SURVEY: Swearing Is the Number One Way Americans Deal with Stress

How do you deal with a stressful situation? A new survey shows many people go to the classic curse words.

The survey by 9Round Kickbox Fitness shows that swearing is the number one way to deal with stress. The average time a person utters their first curse word is 10:54 a.m. If you start swearing earlier than that, consider yourself an over-achiever.

Financial worries is the biggest cause for stress, followed by not getting enough sleep, health concerns and work.

