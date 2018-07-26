SURVEY: Women Prefer Being With Their Dog Over Any Person in Their Life

When it comes to dogs, it seems “Woman’s Best Friend” may be a more fitting title.

According to a new survey that delves into the bond we have with our pups, half of all women asked said they’d rather spend time with their dog than their partner or any other member of their family.

I don’t know about you, but I’m nodding my head like “yup” and feeling a good deal of validation about that one time I canceled a date because it was my Boston terrier’s birthday weekend. Don’t believe me? Here’s my mom posing with the birthday boy at his intimate gathering of friends and family, which was complete with party hats and a homemade pupcake (no chocolate chips, sub blueberries).

The 2018 “Pets and People Survey” was conducted by Just Right by Purina, a dog food brand, and it included responses from 1,010 dog owners.

Other findings from the survey:

• 95 percent of respondents viewed their dog as part of the family

• 62 percent said their dog helps them de-stress after a long day at work

• 55 percent say they believe their dog provides emotional comfort after they’ve received bad news

Awe! Best friends furever!

Also, according to the survey, millennials are fond of buying their dogs birthday cakes. Fifty-six percent of those who are age 18 to 34 say they have purchased pupcakes! Of course, if you want to make your own, Rover, a dog-walking and pet-sitting marketplace, has rounded up dog-friendly cakes you can bake to celebrate your good boys and girls.

Another millennial trend mined from the survey? Nearly 80 percent of the millennials surveyed feed their dogs before they feed themselves.

Looking for more ways to spend time with your dog? You can get pool floats for your pup so you two can enjoy the dog days of summer together.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook