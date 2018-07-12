Suspect In Le Hillier Gas Station Robbery Charged

One of the men suspected of robbing the Le Hillier Quick Mart before leading police on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning has been charged in Blue Earth County Court, while the other suspect remains at large.

Twenty-six-year-old Mitch Kenneth Rexford was apprehended by Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies after a chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The driver of the car is believed to be Clayton Vaughn, who took off running when police stopped the vehicle.

Rexford is being charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, and will likely face charges in Illinois, where he and Vaughn are suspected in a string of robberies around the Aurora, Illinois area.

According to the criminal complaint, Rexford told investigators that he and a man named Clay Thompson (Vaughn) had been staying at motels together for 4-5 months and had traveled to Minnesota together to get Rexford’s car fixed at his uncle’s house. Rexford claimed the repairs were too expensive, so the pair decided to head back to Illinois.

Rexford says that he fell asleep in the passenger seat and woke up to the sound of emergency lights. He told investigators Vaughn threw a tire iron out of the sunroof of the vehicle as they were being chased, then threw money at Rexford and told him to run after the vehicle was stopped.

During a search of Rexford’s Cadillac, investigators found cash consistent with the amount that was stolen from the gas station during the robbery and a set of license plates that had been reported stolen in Illinois.

Illinois investigators drove to Blue Earth County to interview Rexford about the robberies that he and Vaughn are suspected of in the Aurora area.

