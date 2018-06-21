T-Bone Crash Injures Two Woman In St. Peter
By Greg Travis
Jun 21, 2018 @ 6:42 AM

Two women were injured Wednesday afternoon on Highway 22 in St. Peter.

A 2002 Ford Focus driven by 18-year-old Catrina Alexandra Toeben of Milaca, was northbound on Washington Avenue when it failed to yield at Highway 22 and t-boned a 1998 Ford Ranger that was eastbound on Highway 22.

Toeben was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was 45-year-old Jocelyn Raabolle of Mankato.  She also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter.

