Taco Bell Launches New Breakfast Taco With Fried Egg Shell

Looking for a low-carb breakfast option at your local drive-thru? Taco Bell may have just what you’re looking for!

Less than a week ago, Taco Bell rolled out a daring new burrito that features cayenne pepper-flavored pop rocks.

But apparently, they weren’t done rolling stuff out of their test kitchens, as they’ve also developed a breakfast taco – with a fried egg for a shell.

The taco features a fried egg for a shell, stuffed with hash browns, cheese, along with bacon or sausage.

And, as an added bonus, customers will also have the option of wrapping up the egg with a gordita shell.