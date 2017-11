Target has announced that it plans to be open on Thanksgiving, but will give shoppers and its employees a break overnight.

The retailer will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, then close at midnight. It will then reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday morning.┬áThat’s a change from last year, when Target kept its stores open throughout the night.

Online, there will be deals available beginning the Monday before the holiday. Black Friday deals will begin online on Thanksgiving morning.

