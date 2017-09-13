Target Will Soon Be Lowering Its Grocery Prices in a Major Way

While it’s unlikely you need more reasons to shop at Target, the retail chain is about to make its stores extra enticing.

The company has announced that thousands of items will soon be offered at lower prices. The categories that will experience the biggest discounts are groceries and toiletries, including items like cereal, baby formula, paper towels, and bath tissue, just to name a few.

“We want our guests to feel a sense of satisfaction every time they shop at Target,” says Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Part of that is removing the guesswork to ensure they feel confident they’re getting a great, low price every day.

Target also revealed that they are planning to simplify their marketing techniques and use less signage by eliminating more than two-thirds of their price and offer call-outs.

“We’ve spent months looking at our entire assortment, with a focus on offering the right price every day and simplifying our marketing to make great, low prices easy to spot, all while maintaining sales we know are meaningful to guests,” Tritton says.

The news follows the announcement of Amazon purchasing Whole Foods in June and lowering its prices to make the goods “more affordable for everyone.”

Source: people.com