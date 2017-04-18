Tax Day Freebies

In order to take some of the sting out of Tax Day, some restaurants are offering freebies today that you might want to take advantage of. Here’s a few of them…

1. Bob Evans

If you bring in their coupon on April 18, you will get a 30 percent discount on your bill at Bob Evans. The restaurant chain recently launched its all-day, everyday brunch, so why not have a leisurely mid-morning meal this Monday?

2. Bruegger’s Bagels

For the seventh year in a row, bagel chain Bruegger’s Bagels is offering a Tax Day break. Between April 12 and 18, you can get a Big Bagel Bundle—which comes with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese—for $10.40. All you have to do is download the coupon from the Bruegger’s website.

3. Cinnabon

On April 18, you can walk into any Cinnabon and get two Classic Bites, for free—and there’s no purchase or coupon required.

4. Arby’s

Some Arby’s locations are offering free curly fries on April 18, with no purchase necessary. Call in advance to make sure.

5. McDonald’s

This is another Tax Day deal that varies from franchise to franchise, so you should definitely call your local McDonald’s to make sure. But there are stories of free small fries, hamburgers for 59 cents, even Big Macs for a penny (when you buy one at regular price).

6. Great American Cookies

Walk into any Great American Cookies shop on April 18, and walk away with a free birthday cake cookie.

7. Boston Market

Boston Market will be offering a discounted Tax Day meal. For $10.40, you can get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain soda, and a cookie. The best part? There’s no coupon required, because hey, after filing all that paperwork with the government, you deserve a break from submitting forms.

Source: Extra Crispy

