Teen Girl Assaulted At Mankato Park; Police Seek Suspect
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 6:04 AM

Mankato Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a male suspect who attempted to assault a teen at a local park Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old girl waling through Ray Erlandson Park on North Belmont Drive at 8:30 p.m. when a male who had been sitting in his car began walking towards her and told her to “come here.”  The man then then grabbed her by the back of the neck.  She was able to get away from the suspect and make it safely home.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with a thin, muscular build.  He is approximately 5’6 tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a chinstrap beard.  There is a word tattooed in cursive on the right side of his neck.  He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and knee-length black jean shorts.  He had diamond stud earrings in both ears, and was wearing plain gold necklace and large digital watch.

His vehicle is described as a silver/gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information should contact police or 911.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fitbit May Be Key To Finding Missing Iowa Student STUDY: Parents Who Bring Kids With Them School Shopping Spend More What You See in This Pic First Reveals Your Best Quality When It Comes to Love and Relationships Watch Minnesota’s Famous Ducklings On Jimmy Fallon Tonight Charges: Eagle Lake Motorcyclist Swilled Whiskey While Driving, Threatened Police, Bar Patrons North Mankato Man Allegedly Returned Items He Never Purchased At Scheels; Collected Nearly $1,500 In Fraudulent Gift Cards
Comments