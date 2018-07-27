Teen Girl Assaulted At Mankato Park; Police Seek Suspect

Mankato Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a male suspect who attempted to assault a teen at a local park Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old girl waling through Ray Erlandson Park on North Belmont Drive at 8:30 p.m. when a male who had been sitting in his car began walking towards her and told her to “come here.” The man then then grabbed her by the back of the neck. She was able to get away from the suspect and make it safely home.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s with a thin, muscular build. He is approximately 5’6 tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a chinstrap beard. There is a word tattooed in cursive on the right side of his neck. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and knee-length black jean shorts. He had diamond stud earrings in both ears, and was wearing plain gold necklace and large digital watch.

His vehicle is described as a silver/gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information should contact police or 911.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

