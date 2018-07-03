Teen Injured In Distracted Driving Crash In Serious, But Stable Condition

A St. Clair teen who was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday is in serious,but stable condition, the hospital said Monday.

Levi Tyler Toon’s Chevy pickup was hit from behind by a distracted driver when the 17-year-old slowed and activated his left blinker. The impact caused his car to go into the opposite lanes, where it was also hit by a dump truck.

Four vehicles total were involved in the crash, which closed Highway 60 in both directions for over two hours.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook