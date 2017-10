An 18-year-old from Lonsdale suffered life threatening injuries after a car crash on Monday in Waseca County.

The State Patrol says Tyler Joseph Montanye was on Highway 13 north of New Richland when his car crossed the centerline and hit a semi head-on. Montanye was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The driver of the semi, 66-year-old James Edward Enevoldsen of New Richland, was not hurt.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com