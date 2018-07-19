The 7 Best Places to Meet Someone IRL This Summer

“I always recommend going out and joining in the fun,” says Trombetti. “Lots of areas have a free evening concert series, and it’s a great way to get out of the house and hear great music with friends and meet someone. Remember, anytime you get out of the house, you increase your chances of meeting someone if you just smile.”

With the nice weather, there’s no end to summer concerts. From free concerts, like those that Celebrate Brooklyn bring to New York City, to concerts like Lollapalooza that are anything but free, there many to choose from and, according to a survey by Lovehoney, music festivals are a great place to have sex — not just meet someone.