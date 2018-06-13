The 7 Worst Ways to Break Up With Someone, According to Relationship Experts

As much as the invention of cell phones has benefited humanity, there’s one byproduct of their creation that we’d all be better off without: the breakup text.

“When someone ends a relationship by texting or emailing their partner, this can be considered cold and impersonal,” Rappaport says. “A breakup by text or email does not give their partner the satisfaction of knowing why their partner decided to break up without talking to them. Not knowing if there was even a chance they could reconcile or work through their problems is emotionally difficult to recover from because that leaves a lot of questions unanswered in much the same way as when someone ghosts.”

Truthfully, there’s really not a magical solution that will allow you to break up with someone in a totally painless way. It’s always going to hurt at least a little bit, but as long as you’re at least respectful and considerate of your soon-to-be-ex’s feelings throughout the breakup process, the bad news might be a little easier for them to swallow — and as a result, you’ll both be better able to move on and find new relationships.

