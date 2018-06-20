The Bachelor Auditions Coming to MOA on June 30th

OK single Minnesota ladies, here’s your big chance! Make plans now to head to Mall of America on June 30 and audition to be on “The Bachelor”. ABC has announced that it’s holding casting calls for it’s hit reality show at Mall of America from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 30.

Prior Lake native Becca Kufrin did it and look at her now, she’s “The Bachelorette” and has narrowed her potential husband to 11 guys, which she’ll trim by a couple more next Monday night in Las Vegas.

The casting call will be held June 30 from 1-5 p.m. inside the atrium of Mall of America. You only qualify for the show if you’re at least 21 years old, single, and have no criminal history.

Source: bringmethenews.com

