The Minneapolis Raccoon Made It To The Top Safely!

A daring raccoon in Minnesota has become a bit of a viral sensation and is living the high-life after it scaled the side of a 23-story concrete building.

The furry, ring-tailed critter drew a crowd to the UBS Tower in St. Paul yesterday as they nervously watched it claw its way higher and higher up the building. Social media dubbed it #MPRraccoon because it was first spotted by people inside the offices of Minnesota Public Radio which is right across the street.

Twitter was updated throughout the day with each new level it reached until it finally made it to the roof of the building overnight. Animal trappers left a food-filled trap up there to catch it and now the little guy’s followers are waiting to hear what will become of it.

