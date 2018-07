The George Clooney accident was captured by street surveillance camera. It’s not for the faint of heart.

The 30-second video reveals the moment of impact as Clooney flies from his motorbike and over the hood of the on-coming car. It’s clear the other driver is 100 percent at fault.

It’s a miracle Cooney survived this crash and even more surprising that he didn’t sustain serious injuries.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook