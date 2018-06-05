The Top 25 Skills Modern Dads Have to Master

Setting up WiFi, being active on social media and knowing the lyrics to chart toppers have emerged among a list of skills modern dads have to get their heads around.

Researchers found as well as having to be good at traditional talents such as fixing bikes ‘dad 2.0’ must also be adept at updating computers and setting up new games consoles.

The research which was commissioned by Braun in the lead up to Father’s Day also found taking taking turns on the ‘night feed’ with baby, doing the school run and knowing how to braid hair are ‘must-have’ skills.

The study of 1,200 fathers also found eight in 10 agreed there are far more skills ‘modern dads’ have to master now than their own fathers had to. Here’s the entire list:

Top 25 skills modern dads have to master:

1. Cooking a meal

2. Providing the best environment for a good education

3. Guiding them through college / university

4. Setting up the home WiFi and a Netflix account

5. Building flatpack furniture and painting their first home

6. Updating a computer and setting up new games consoles

7. Teaching them about technology and all those different TV wires

8. Having ‘the chat’ and giving advice on relationships

9. Teaching a son how to shave

10. Firing up the barbeque

11. Taking part in the night feed

12. Doing the school run

13. Untying difficult knots

14. Telling the kids bad jokes

15. Taking good family photographs and videos

16. Replacing a favorite toy when an old one breaks

17. Playing make believe

18. Setting up parental controls online and on the television to protect them

19. Knowing the latest tech releases such as smartphones, apps and gaming

20. Fronting the deposit for my son or daughter’s first home

21. Knowing the words to songs in the charts

22. Knowing how to braid hair

23. Being active on social media and knowing the latest slang

24. Keeping up with latest fashion trends

25. Teaching them how to host their own YouTube channel

