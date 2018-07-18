The Ultimate Compatibility Test: 7 Questions You Must Ask

When it comes to picking a life partner, there are a lot of options out there. (Thanks, Tinder.) So how the heck are you supposed to choose?!

Well, less 😉, more talking, for one. “You want to ask questions to determine your partners’ preferences to get to know them on a deeper level,” says Rebecca Hendrix, L.M.F.T., a relationship therapist in New York. “This helps you to see where you match up.”

Consider these questions your own personal compatibility test. Get ready to ditch emojis and get down to business.

1. How do you spend your free time?

Seems like a pretty innocuous question—but it can be a huge compatibility test. “If they say they love sleeping ’til noon and going for a boozy brunch, while you’re more of a green juice and spin class gal, you may not be compatible in this area,” says Hendrix. Make sure there’s some common ground in your weekend goals or plan to make some big compromises.

2. Do you like a lot of ‘me time’?

This helps you figure out your partner’s attachment style—and if yours matches. “Attachment styles are about how much closeness you can tolerate before your nervous system signals overload—and how much intimacy you can do without until your nervous system signals panic,” says Brandy Engler, Psy.D., a relationship therapist in Los Angeles and author of The Women on My Couch.

Some people are naturally more independent—meaning they’re totally cool with only hanging out once a week and might feel stifled by daily phone calls. Other people, meanwhile, have an attachment style more suited to hanging out 24/7, Engler explains. “People on opposite ends of this spectrum are not very compatible—they cause each other a great deal of stress,” she says.

To determine where you and your partner fall, define concretely how much time you like to spend with an S.O., how physically affectionate you are, and how much of those things you expect from a partner.

3. What’s the most interesting thing you’ve read lately?

“Ask questions that help you to understand what inspires their intellect,” Hendrix says. “If you sign up to be life partners you will be spending a lot of downtime together and you want to be with someone with whom you can carry on stimulating conversation.” If reading isn’t their thing, ask what music has them fired up or what art show they’re dying to see. Whatever it is, you want to make sure you’re intellectually compatible and can keep up with one another.

4. What are your spiritual beliefs?

“Your partner’s spiritual beliefs don’t have to be the same as yours,” Hendrix says. “But if spiritual beliefs are important to how you view life and how you will want to raise your family, it’s important to know how close or far your beliefs are.”

Ask if they believe in a higher being or power, if they believe in life after death, if they have a belief system that helps guide their life, and how important is it to them that their family be raised in this belief system, Hendrix advises.

5. What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever done in bed?

If your perfect night involves some kinky S&M but your partner is more about rose petals and romantic music, a long-term relationship might be tricky… “It’s good to reflect on how each person approaches sex emotionally and erotically,” says Engler.

Still, you’re not doomed. “If both partners are open to expanding, this can work,” Engler says. “But if you are both rigid and fixed in your ways, you may end up feeling chronically frustrated.”

While you’re figuring out the sex stuff, try to assess whether your sex drives match up, too. “People with discrepant sex drives really struggle down the road,” says Engler.

6. What will you do with your bonus next month?

Even if you have totally separate financial lives now, your attitudes about money can be a major factor in determining whether you and your partner are compatible down the road. “Every couple has one partner who is more of a saver and one partner who is more of a spender,” explains Hendrix.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder money is such a common topic to fight over. It becomes an incompatibility issue when you and your partner are on extreme ends of the spectrum. To save yourself more serious fights, “ask questions about what they do when they have extra cash in the bank, what money means to them, and how they view debt,” up front, Hendrix says.

7. So, can I count on you?

Picture this: You’re working late and you ask bae if you can depend on him or her to pick up the dry cleaning. How often does he or she follow through? Actions speak louder than words for this one.

“When you share a life together, from daily chores to major life events, you want to know you can depend on this person and they will not put all the responsibility on you,” says Engler, noting that it’s an issue that comes up over and over in couples therapy.

Ask yourself whether your partner pulls his or her weight, if they’re there for you when you’re upset, if they make you dinner when you’re working late. “This is an area that people don’t discuss and negotiate—but they do complain about it a lot later,” Engler says. “It’s wise to take care of this early and figure out how you will provide for each other. If not, someone will feel abandoned later.”

So…Are You Compatible?

If you’re in agreement about 80 percent of the time, you’re in a pretty damn good place, says Hendrix. “You want to reassess if you are starting to feel either a great number of things you don’t agree on or a great level of intensity when you disagree on something,” she says.

To be clear: There’s no exact compatibility test formula, and no single question you can ask to figure out if you’re doomed. Ultimately, says Hendrix, “it depends how important it is to you to be with someone who is compatible with you in that specific area.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook