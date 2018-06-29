The Weekend Is A Dangerous Time To Be On The Road

If you plan on heading out for a night on the town this weekend, be extra careful. According to Web MD, Saturday night is the most dangerous time to be on the road. New research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds that each year, more than 40,000 Americans die in car accidents. That’s about the equivalent of plane load of people dying on the road every single day. However, not all days are alike. Weekends are worse than weekdays, and holidays are especially dangerous. Also, driving at night is riskier than driving during the day time.

So what exactly did the Institute learn? After studying 16 years worth of data, here’s what they found:

August has the most deaths of any month.

July 4th has more crashes on average than any other day of the year.

Pedestrians account for 13% of all crash deaths.

Saturday is the worst day of the week for accidents. Friday is second and Sunday is third.

And the most dangerous time to be on the road is between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. – when an average of 6.6 deaths occur every hour.

So whether you’re driving or walking this weekend, be sure you stay alert. It could literally mean the difference between life and death.

Source: tesh.com

