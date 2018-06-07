The YWCA’s Amazing Race Returns!

River 105, YWCA Mankato and Liv Aveda Salon & Spa invite you to the 4th Annual Amazing Race on Monday, July 23rd. Teams of four will race around Mankato and North Mankato solving clues and completing challenges. The team with the best time wins prizes and bragging rights for an entire year…

Teams can also win a fast pass and bonus minutes by fundraising prior to the race, edging your team closer to victory. Proceeds support YWCA Mankato.

The early bird deadline is June 29th… save your team $100 and register now at mankatoywca.org OR host a challenge at your business and get in on the fun.

Not your typical fundraiser, the 4th Annual YWCA Amazing Race July 23rd from Liv Aveda Salon & Spa and 105-5 The River.