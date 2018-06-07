There Are Now Underwear for Dads Who Constantly Get Hit in the Family Jewels

I’m not going to lie: When it comes to the long list of bodily changes (hello menstruation, PMS, pregnancy, birth, and menopause) that come with womanhood, I have a hard time not rolling my eyes when men complain about pain inflicted upon their family jewels. No, I don’t wish ill upon their precious pair, but I don’t spend time thinking about how to safeguard them. I guess blood, stitches, and an entire human being making her exit has made my vagina kind of jaded in that way, and I don’t worry about protecting dad’s testicles from his children. But that’s not to say these new underwear from Fridababy to protect dad’s privates didn’t have me curious.

I mean, initially I thought: Is this an April Fool’s joke? But then I realized it was June, so, no, we are indeed discussing FridaBalls, underwear designed to shelter a man’s testicles. “Having kids is great — but being a dad can be a contact sport,” the company wrote in its news release. “There are 2,350,000 videos of dads getting hit in the balls on YouTube.”

But I’m not a monster: I don’t want my husband’s (or any man’s) testicles to be compromised as a result of a kid’s head straight to the scrotum. So, I watched the informational video about the underwear, which were designed by the same company that created the ultra-popular NoseFrida, the nifty mechanism that helps you (literally) suck snot from your stuffy baby’s nose. Clearly, they nailed it with that creation because they created a cult-like following amongst parents who swear by it. So, maybe they are on to something with this whole balls-protecting-undergarments thing.

Using a built-in “reinforced protective pouch to soften the blow and keep dad’s buddies safe,” the makers of the world’s first kid-proof underwear say they protect against head butts, a swinging heel dangling from a baby carrier, Sunday morning bed jumps, or a super eager welcome home. And, man, are there perks to keep their cojones feeling fresh and free, including breathable wicking fabric, a never slip secure waistband, and a patent-pending Heirloom Conservation Technology (HCT) which is said to successfully “add branches to your family tree.”

Which sounds like the perfectly apt gift for dads, uncles, brothers, mannies, and, well, anyone with balls, right? The underwear are available for pre-order on June 6 at Fridababy.com and in sizes S/M and L/XL for $28.

I have a feeling the company senses some people might have my initial reaction to the product because their promotional video ends with: “Protect your legacy. Yes, this is real.” Which is, perhaps, the genius behind the product because it mashes together a fear that I would guess ranks in the top 10 for most men with a dash of we-had-this-idea-that-just-might-work humor.

If you’re wondering why it hurts so bad to get hit in the testicles, then here’s your answer: “The scrotum and testes are pretty much a nerve bundle,” Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, co-director at Florida-based The PUR Clinic, told Men’s Health. Which is good news when it comes to sexy time, but not so hot when it means your kid’s foot to your groin.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook