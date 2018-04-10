There’s A Lot Of Cops On The Road Right Now…Here’s Why!

Expect to see a larger than normal police presence on area roads over the next couple of weeks. The reason for this is because they are cracking down on distracted drivers. More than 300 law enforcement agencies are taking part in a statewide crackdown on distracted driving. The push to catch distracted drivers runs through April 22, with extra enforcement expected on Minnesota roads. The numbers show there is a problem with drivers in Minnesota keeping their eyes on the road.

Here’s a look at texting-while-driving citations for the past five years.

2012 — 1,707

2013 — 2,177

2014 — 3,498

2015 — 4,115

2016 — 5,988

2017 — 7,357

And for every citation handed out, there are probably many more drivers getting away with it. Drivers are advised to leave their phones untouched or turned off, while having radio stations preset and GPS coordinates inputted before leaving.

