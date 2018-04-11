There’s Now an App for On-the-Go Couples Therapy

If you or your partner hates communicating, good luck getting out of this one. The world’s first mobile app for active couples therapy has been invented. Meaning no matter where you are, or what you are doing you can do a “check in” on your relationship. Not sure if that’s good or bad.

Anyway, the new app, called “We Did It,” created by Finnish health technology company Olento Life, claims to “repair relationship ties in an entirely new way,” and managing director Peeter Lange said he wanted to create app that would act as a counterweight to the dating and cheating apps on the market. One created for people who are already in a relationship, to help nurture that relationship. He came up with the idea after going through a brutal divorce of his own.

He even conducted a study on some couples he knew with the app, who claimed to have a better sex life and noticeable positive changes after using the app for three weeks. The changes were considered significant.

We Did It aims to find out your “relationship potential,” first, and starts with a test couples take to get an overall picture of the relationship as it is today. You’ll learn how you and your partner see the relationship, which areas are working, and which you find challenges in.

The app then tells you the challenges in your relationship, then provides an effective method to build a healthy relationship where both of your needs are satisfied.

How?

The app guides couples through tasks that are aimed at bringing them closer. After rating how satisfied you are with different aspects of your relationship, like housework, sex, and communication styles, you are asked to describe a dream week with your partner. You list what you think needs work, what you need to discuss more, and on and on. The app sends you both “daily task reminders” that you check off every time you complete one. At the end of the week, you add up how you did, how you feel, and then the app configures that and sends higher level tasks for the next week. Before you know it, you are in a “weekly relationship analysis” that is tracking your progress.

The activities it tells you to do is based on cognitive behavioral therapy, and switching behavior patters to listen to your partner more to increase happiness in a relationship. It’s designed to break bad habits and reinforce good ones, and overall bring your relationship to a much better place.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook