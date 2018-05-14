Thieves Steal 40+ iPhones From Southern MN Target

Bolt cutters–that’s what 2 black men allegedly used to steal more than 40 iPhones from the Target North store in Rochester this weekend. Rochester police are searching for the two men who struck just before 10 pm on Saturday.

Staff were alerted after a worker saw the men leaving a storage area reserved only for employees, pushing a shopping cart with suitcases in it.

Police said the men responded “we’re good” when asked what they were doing in there, before leaving the store quickly with the suitcase still in their cart.

After they’d left, police found they’d used bolt cutters to open a locked cabinet and put the iPhones in the case before leaving.

Both of the suspects are black men in their 20s. One had medium-length, dreadlocked hair, a thin build and wearing baggy pants.

The other had shorter hair and was unshaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-3280-6800.

Source: bringmethenews.com

