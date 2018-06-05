Thirteen-Year-Old Boys Arrested In Alleged Robbery At River Hills Mall

The transaction of a purse between four juveniles ended with two 13-year-old boys in custody facing criminal charges.

Mankato Police were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the River Hills Mall to a report of a robbery.

Commander Matt DuRose with Mankato Public Safety says that two juvenile male victims had arranged to buy a purse from two juvenile male suspects in a transaction that he believes took place inside the mall.

When the sale was supposed to occur, the two 13-year-old suspects instead allegedly brandished handguns in the direction of the victims and took approximately $50 in cash from them.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

DuRose says at least one of the victims knew one of the suspects. Police were able to locate the suspects based on descriptions given to them by the victims. Property and two firearms were recovered during the investigation. DuRose said the guns were later found to be BB guns, but were a very good replica of handguns.

The two 13-year-old suspects were placed in juvenile detention. Both face charges of aggravated robbery.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com